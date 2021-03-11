Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 11, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 11, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Vodyane,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Troytske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Lomakine, Krasnogorivka, Maryinka,
high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne, Troytske, Lomakine, Krasnogorivka, Maryinka,
small arms – near Starognativka,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.