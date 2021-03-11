Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 11, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 11, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Troytske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Lomakine, Krasnogorivka, Maryinka,

high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne, Troytske, Lomakine, Krasnogorivka, Maryinka,

small arms – near Starognativka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.

