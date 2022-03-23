Russia – Ukraine war news: daily updates as of March 23, 2022

Operational information on the situation in Ukraine as of March 23, 2022 provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.







The 28th day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion is coming to the end.

The russians did not fulfill the task of reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, encircling the city of Kyiv and establishing control over the left bank of Ukraine.

The enemy does not abandon attempts to resume offensive operations to capture Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

In connection with the numerous losses of the command of the occupying forces, in order to improve the situation at the front, continues to form and move additional units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation to the borders of Ukraine.

According to available information, in order to recover the losses of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division the 20th Military Army of the Western Military District intensified contractual measures in the military commissariats of the Smolensk region, Russia. Soldiers returning from business trips in Syria are also being recruited to replenish the occupation forces.

Remains of units of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops are arriving from Russia on the border with Ukraine in the Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Volyn direction. The possibility of participation of certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus in the Russian aggression against Ukraine remains. According to available data, up to 4 BTGs from the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy intensified air reconnaissance in the areas of the settlements of Hlibivka, Lyutizh, and Lebedivka. Along the line of contact, the enemy continues to engineer the positions and install minefields. During the day, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kalinovka, Gorinka, Pushcha-Vodytsya, Novi Petrivtsi, Romanivka and the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv.

In the Northern direction, the enemy, with the help of separate units of the Central Military District, continues to concentrate forces and means to try to resume offensive operations.

In the Chernihiv direction, the enemy is trying to blockade and occupy the city of Chernihiv, conducting air reconnaissance of areas of the city, probably to assess the results of air strikes and identify the positions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is stopped in the Brovary direction. He tried to break through the defensive positions of our troops in order to reach the north-western outskirts of Kyiv, but was unsuccessful.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the city of Kharkiv, and the occupying forces failed to carry out active offensive operations.

In the direction of Sumy, units of the 1st Panzer Army did not conduct active offensive operations. The main efforts were focused on blocking the city, inflicting artillery and air strikes on civilian infrastructure.

In the direction of Izyum, the occupiers made an attempt to break through the defense of our troops in the area of ​​the settlements of Donetsk, Topolsk, Kamyanka, and fighting continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is shelling units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the vast majority of directions. The main efforts are focused on capturing the settlements of Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, Popasna, Verkhnotoretske, Marinka and Mariupol. Carries out regrouping and building groups to resume offensive operations. Actively conducts reconnaissance, tries to move forward, passing positions of our troops and places of resistance without entering the battle.

In the area of ​​Popasna, with the support of artillery, he continues to try to advance into the city and gain a foothold in the previously captured positions. He was unsuccessful and suffered losses.

Continues to carry out air and artillery strikes on civil infrastructure facilities in Mariupol. It is not successful.

No changes in the composition and position of the enemy were noted in the Tavriya direction.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues the engineering equipment of the positions. Carries out measures to restore combat capability, replenish ammunition and fuel and lubricants in preparation for the resumption of offensive operations.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with units of the Defense Forces, are repelling the invader in all directions. The enemy suffers significant losses in personnel and equipment.



