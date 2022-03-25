Russia – Ukraine war news: daily updates as of March 24, 2022

Operational information on the situation in Ukraine as of March 23, 2022 provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.







The 29th day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The occupiers’ tasks of reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, encircling the city of Kyiv, and establishing control over the left-bank part of Ukraine have not been fulfilled.

The enemy managed to partially succeed in the Donetsk operational district in continuing the temporary maintenance of the land corridor between the Rostov region and the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The enemy continues to replenish losses by training and relocating reserve units of the armed forces of the russian federation.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Volyn direction.

In the Polissya direction, the enemy did not carry out offensive operations with a certain group, continued to carry out artillery and air strikes, and tried to restore the position of its forces in the areas of Kyiv and Makarov.

In the northern direction, the enemy is trying to concentrate forces and means to resume offensive operations with the help of certain units. It makes unsuccessful attempts to block Chernihiv.

In the Brovary direction it moved to the defence, carries out engineering equipment positions.

Probably, the enemy will try to resume offensive operations in the direction of the cities of Brovary and Boryspil in order to block the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv, from the east.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is blocking the cities of Sumy and Kharkiv. It strikes on civilian infrastructure. Trying to resume offensive operations in the area of ​​the city of Izyum, it bears losses. The withdrawal of certain units of the occupying forces operating in the area to the territory of the russian federation is noted due to the loss of more than 50 percent of the personnel.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy holds the occupied frontiers. The main efforts, focused on capturing the cities of Popasna, Rubizhne and Mariupol, are without success.

Up to five BTGs moved to the defence in the Zaporizhzhya direction.

In the South Buh area, the enemy is occupying the established lines of defence with the forces of the group, trying to take measures to restore the combat capability of units and replenish records.

In the Azov operational zone, according to updated information, a large landing ship “Saratov” was destroyed during the attack on the occupied Berdyansk port. Large landing ships “Caesar Kunikov” and “Novocherkassk” were damaged. Other losses of the enemy are being clarified.

