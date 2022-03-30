Russia – Ukraine war news: daily updates as of March 30, 2022

Operational information on the situation in Ukraine as of March 30, 2022 provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.







The thirty-fifth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion is coming to an end.

The threat of using missile weapons on the objects of the defense-industrial complex and logistics infrastructure of our State remains.

In the Black Sea area ships equipped with cruise missiles naval base “Caliber”. The replenishment of the Caliber anti-aircraft missile system on the Admiral Makarov frigate has been completed at the Sevastopol naval base.Additional units of the armed forces of the russian federation are being relocated to Ukraine to take part in the war. According to the available data, the vast majority of conscripts of the Eastern Military District remained in the permanent deployment points of military units and subdivisions, which indicates the exhaustion of opportunities for the formation of additional units. To control the temporarily occupied territories of Southern Ukraine, the enemy is trying to create military-civilian administrations and has begun preparations for a referendum on a quasi-state entity in the Kherson region (the so-called “Kherson People’s Republic”).

In the Volyn direction. In the areas of the settlements of Pinsk, Luninets of the Republic of Belarus, units of the airborne troops of the armed forces of the Russian Federation were recorded, which were probably withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine.The planned regrouping of units of the Eastern Military District continues in the Polissya direction. These units are expected to move to other areas.

The enemy did not take active action in the northern direction. The occupiers have focused on sabotage and reconnaissance activities and continue to take measures to establish logistics.

In the near future, it is expected that the fire on Ukrainian units will intensify in order to ensure the movement of their troops, with the further task of blocking the city of Chernihiv.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continues to block Kharkiv, conducting artillery shelling of the city. Carries out the movement of artillery units in the area of ​​the city of Izyum, creates strike groups, in particular from the previously withdrawn troops.

In the south the main efforts of the occupiers continued to focus on taking control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, as well as the capture of the city of Mariupol. The enemy tried to carry out assault operations in the areas of Popasna, Rubizhne, Novobahmutivka, Marinka, and Zolota Niva. He was not successful.

In Mariupol, the occupiers continue to carry out assault operations. Attempts are expected to launch an offensive in the directions of Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk, as well as to concentrate efforts in the direction of Svitlodarsk.In the South Bug area, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability and replenish supplies.Units of the Defense Forces restored control over the settlements of Orlove, Zagradivka, and Kochubeyevka. In order to restore the previously lost position, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive operations in the direction of Alexandrivka.

According to available information, the command of the armed forces of the Rrssian Federation with the beginning of the armed aggression against Ukraine lost several military leaders from among senior officers, namely:

Commander of the 1st Panzer Army Lieutenant General Serhiy Kisel, removed from office;

Commander of the 6th General Army Lieutenant General Vladislav Yershov, removed from office and arrested;

Chief of Staff – Deputy Commander of the 35th All-Military Army,

Major General Sergei Nirkov, was seriously wounded;

Chief of Staff – Deputy Commander of the 36th General Army, Major General Andrei Seritsky, was seriously wounded;

Deputy Commander of the 41st All-Military Army,

Lieutenant General Andriy Sukhovetsky, died;

Commander of the 49th General Army Lieutenant General Yakov Ryazantsev, died; Commander of the 58th All-Military Army, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zusk, was removed from office and arrested.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Keep calm! Glory to Ukraine!

