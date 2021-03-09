Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 9, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 9, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Opytne, Zolote-4,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Opytne, Zolote-4,

grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Pisky,

small arms – near Vodyane, Pisky, Zolote-4,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

