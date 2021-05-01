Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 1, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 1, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times), Shyrokino,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near

high caliber machine guns – near

APCs- near

small arms – near Pisky (2 times), Shyrokino,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions (in the area of Zaytseve) for the last 24 hours in the war zone in eastern Ukraine.

