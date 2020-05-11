Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (5 times and 25 rounds released),
120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (5 times and 54 mines released),
forbidden 122-mm artillery, 20-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times),
anti-tank missile complex – near Orikhove (5 times),
grenade launchers – near near Orikhove (5 times),
large caliber machine guns – near near Orikhove (5 times).
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (5 times and in total 41 mines released),
APCs – near Starognativka (2 times),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka,
large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,
small arms – near Avdyivka.
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 5 wounded in actions.
(5) 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.