Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

APC – near Pivdenne,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Pivdenne,

small arms – near Pivdenne.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka suburbs,

APCs – near Krasnogorivka suburbs,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka and Pavlopil,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka and Pavlopil.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported for the last 24 hours.

