Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,
grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,
APC – near Pivdenne,
large caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Pivdenne,
small arms – near Pivdenne.
(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka suburbs,
APCs – near Krasnogorivka suburbs,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka and Pavlopil,
large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka and Pavlopil.
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.
(5) No losses among Ukrainian servicemen reported for the last 24 hours.