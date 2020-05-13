Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 13, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (3 times),

anti-tank missile complex – near Luhanske (3 times),

grenade launchers – near Krymske and Luhanske (3 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Luhanske (3 times),

small arms – near Krymske and Luhanske (3 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka and Opytne,

small arms – near Starognativka and Opytne.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 5 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions during the last day.

EMPR

Tags: