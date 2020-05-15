Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 15, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 15, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times) and Zaytseve,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove (2 times), Zaytseve and Hutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Orikhove (2 times), Zaytseve and Hutyr Vilnuy.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Verkhnytoretske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka and Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka (2 times), Verkhnytoretske and Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (2 times), Vodyane and Pisky,

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Pisky.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 5 wounded in actions.

(5) No losses among Ukrainian serviceman reported during the last day.

EMPR

