Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,

grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,

small arms – near Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (5 mines released),

APC – near Vodyane (2 times) and Starognativka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (2 times), Maryinka, Kamyanka and Slavne,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (2 times), Maryinka, Kamyanka and Slavne.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

