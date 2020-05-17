Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 17, 2020

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske (30 mines released).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Lebedynske (2 times), Novotroytske, Granitne and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske (2 times), Novotroytske, Granitne and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Lebedynske (2 times), Novotroytske, Granitne and Avdyivka.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

