Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 17, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 17, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (2 times), Novoselivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (2 times), Novotoshkivske (4 times), Prychepylivka,

jet infantry flamethrowers – near Katerynivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Katerynivka, Pisky, Troytske, Prychepylivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Prychepylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske (2 times), Troytske, Prychepylivka,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske (4 times), Katerynivka, Prychepylivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

