Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 18, 2020

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times and 24 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (3 times),

grenade launchers – near Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Pisky, Slavne and Nevelske,

UAV – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Avdyivka (3 times), Slavne and Nevelske.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

