Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 18, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 18, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Pisky, Zaytseve, Opytne,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Prychepylivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky, Novotoshkivske,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky,
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Opytne, Prychepylivka,
small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Pisky, Opytne, Novotoshkivske, Prychepylivka, Avdyivka,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.