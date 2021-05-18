Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 18, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 18, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Pisky, Zaytseve, Opytne,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Prychepylivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky, Novotoshkivske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Opytne, Prychepylivka,

small arms – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Pisky, Opytne, Novotoshkivske, Prychepylivka, Avdyivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

