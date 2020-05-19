Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Novooleksandrivka,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske (3 times), Pivdenne and Novoluhanske.

large caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne,

small arms – near Luhanske (3 times), Pivdenne and Novoluhanske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Bogdanivka,

grenade launchers – near Taramchuk, Krasnogorivka and Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Bogdanivka, Taramchuk, Krasnogorivka and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Taramchuk, Krasnogorivka and Shyrokino.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

