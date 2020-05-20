Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 14 mines released in total),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (15 mines released) and Orikhove (12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (26 mines released),

large caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (2 times), Taramchuk (2 times), Bogdanivka and Krasnogorivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (2 times), Taramchuk (2 times), Bogdanivka and Krasnogorivka,

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 3 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: