Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shumy, Pivdenne (2 times) and Novooleksandrivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

grenade launchers – near Pivdenne (2 times) and Orikhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne (2 times) and Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (20 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Bogdanivka (4 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Pavlopil and Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Bogdanivka (4 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Pavlopil and Pisky,

sniper fire – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Bogdanivka (4 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Pavlopil and Pisky.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

