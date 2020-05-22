Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Tryokhizbenka.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Shyrokino, Pavlopil, Starognativka, Avdyivka and Bogdanivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino, Pavlopil, Starognativka, Avdyivka and Bogdanivka,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Pavlopil, Starognativka, Avdyivka and Bogdanivka.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 4 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 7 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

