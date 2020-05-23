Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske and Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Luhanske,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Bogdnivka (3 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Verkhnyotoretske (2 times), Starognativka (2 times), Chermalyk, Vodyane and Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Bogdnivka (3 times), Verkhnyotoretske (2 times), Chermalyk, Vodyane and Pisky,

UAV – near Bogdnivka (3 times) and Starognativka (2 times),

small arms – near Bogdnivka (3 times), Starognativka (2 times), Chermalyk, Vodyane and Pisky.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: