Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 24, 2020

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Mayorsk (20 mines released in total),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Size and Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Kamyanka (3 times and 32 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hnutove (2 times) and Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamyanaka (3 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka,

sniper fire – near Verkhnyotoretske,

small arms – near Starognativka,

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 4 killed actions and 7 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

