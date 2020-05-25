Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, with the use of hard 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novoluhanske (2 times and 30 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times and 26 mines released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove,

grenade launchers – near Orykhove,

large caliber machine guns – near Orykhove,

small arms – near Orykhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Kamyanka,

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (in total 13 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka (20 mines released) and Krasnogorivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Krasnogorivka, Starognativka (3 times) and Novotroytske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Starognativka (3 times) and Novotroytske,

sniper fire – near

small arms – near Avdyivka, Starognativka (3 times) and Novotroytske.

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 2 killed actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: