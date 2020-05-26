Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks, with the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove and Luhanske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 14 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm – near Pisky,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka and Vodyane,,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Bogdanivka (3 times), Avdyivka (2 times), Pavlopil (2 times), Krasnogorivka, Vodyane and Berezove,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Bogdanivka (3 times), Avdyivka (2 times) and Berezove,

APC – near Pavlopil (2 times) and Vodyane,

small arms – near Bogdanivka (3 times), Avdyivka (2 times) and Pavlopil (2 times),

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 4 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

