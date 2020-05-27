Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 27, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove and Luhanske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 14 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel automatic grenade launchers – near Pishchevik, Maryinka (2 times) and Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka and Novotroytske suburbs,

large caliber machine guns – near Pishchevik and Maryinka (2 times),

small arms – near Pishchevik and Maryinka (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.

