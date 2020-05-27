Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 27, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove and Luhanske.
(3) Russian proxies launched 14 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel automatic grenade launchers – near Pishchevik, Maryinka (2 times) and Vodyane,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novomykhaylivka and Novotroytske suburbs,
large caliber machine guns – near Pishchevik and Maryinka (2 times),
small arms – near Pishchevik and Maryinka (2 times).
(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.
