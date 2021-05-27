Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 27, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm anti-tank mortar launchers – near Pisky, Prychepylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky, Prychepylivka,

armoured vehicles – near Prychepylivka,

grenade launchers 0f different systems – near Prychepylivka,

small arms – near Prychepylivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

