Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 28, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

easel automatic grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel automatic grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

large caliber machine guns – near Novotroytske and Shyrokino,

UAV – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Novotroytske and Starognativka.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

