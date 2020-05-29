Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times and 13 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Bogdanivka suburbs,

small arms – near Krymske and Bogdanivka suburbs.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino,

easel automatic grenade launchers – near Pavopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavopil,

small arms – near Starognativka.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 1 killed in actions and 4 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

