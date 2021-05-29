Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 29, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 29, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Avdyivka,

anti-tank rocket systems – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka, Pavlopil, Maryinka, Shyrokino, Novomykhaylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Hranitne, Prychepylivka, Pavlopil,

grenade launchers 0f different systems – near Vodyane,

UAVs – near Hranitne,

small arms – near Novotoshkivske, Pisky,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

