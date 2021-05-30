Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 30, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 30, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka, Mayorsk,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novgorodske (2 times),

anti-tank rocket systems – near Novozvanivka, Shumy,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske (2 times), Prychepylivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske (2 times), Prychepylivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian troops for the last day.

