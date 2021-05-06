Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of May 6, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of May 6, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 19 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Vodyane (5 times),

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Vodyane (5 times), Pivdenne (3 times),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (5 times), Pivdenne (3 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (5 times), Mayorsk (2 times), Novooleksandrivka, Novozvanivka,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Novozvanivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka, Prychepylivka (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk (2 times), Prychepylivka (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novotoshkivske (2 times), Prychepylivka (2 times), Pisky, Hnutove,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (5 times), Novotoshkivske (2 times), Pisky, Hnutove,

small arms – near Mayorsk (2 times), Novomykhailivka (2 times), Kamyanka (2 times), Prychepylivka (2 times), Pisky, Hnutove.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

