Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Katerynivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Popasna,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Katerynivka,

small arms – near Popasna,

combats – near Luhanske,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the las 24 hours.

EMPR

