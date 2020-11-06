Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of November 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near near Vodyane (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane (5 times) and Popasna (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane (5 times) and Avdyivka (3 times).

small arms – near Vodyane (5 times), Avdyivka (3 times) and Starognativka,

UAV – near Popasna.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen, but 1 serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: