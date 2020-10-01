Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of October 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zolote (3 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Zaytseve, Myronivske and Novotoshkivske,

small arms – near Zolote (3 times), Hutyr Vilnuy (2 times) and Novooleksandrivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

