Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of October 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 1 attack in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

small arms – near Shumy.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

