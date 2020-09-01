Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of September 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Vodyane,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: