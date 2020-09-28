Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of September 28, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks with the use of the following weaponry:

grenade launchers – near Opytne,

high caliber machine guns – near Opytne,

small arms – near Orikhove (2 times) and Shumy,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties reported, but 3 Ukrainian servicemen hit a mine, all injured and were transported to the hospital.

EMPR

Tags: