Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of September 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of September 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attacks with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka and Shumy (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Starognativka and Shumy (2 times),

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties reported, but 3 Ukrainian servicemen hit a mine, all injured and were transported to the hospital.

