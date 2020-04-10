Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 21 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (5 mines released) and Vodyane (2 time and 4 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Starognativka, Vodyane, Krasnogorivka (3 times) and Novomykhaylivka (3 times),

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Pishchevyk,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (2 times), Pavlopil, Vodyane, Krasnogorivka (3 times), Pishchevyk and Novomykhaylivka (3 times),

small arms – near Krasnogorivka (3 times), Avdyivka (2 times), Starognativka, Bohdanivka and Novomykhaylivka (3 times),

(3) Russian occupiers launched 10 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (3 times and 38 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy, Novoluhanske, Novooleksandrivka and Popasna (18 mines released in total),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy, Novoluhanske, Novooleksandrivka and Popasna,

anti-tank missile complex – near Novgorodske,

infantry fighting vehicles – near Krymske (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy, Novoluhanske, Novooleksandrivka, Popasna, Krymske (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times),

small arms – near Krymske (2 times),

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 1 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

