Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian defenders.

(2) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne (2 times),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Taramchuk, Hnutove, Krasnogorivka and Avdyivka (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – Taramchuk, Hnutove, Krasnogorivka, Opytne (2 times) and Avdyivka (2 times),

small arms – near Taramchuk, Hnutove, Krasnogorivka, Opytne (2 times) and Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (13 mines released) and Orikhove (8 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (2 times and 15 mines release), Krymske (12 mines released), Orikhove (10 mines released), Novotoshkivske (8 mines released) and Luhanske (4 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Krymske,

(4) Russian forces losses are as follows: 1 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

