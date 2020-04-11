Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian defenders.
(2) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne (2 times),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Taramchuk, Hnutove, Krasnogorivka and Avdyivka (2 times),
large caliber machine guns – Taramchuk, Hnutove, Krasnogorivka, Opytne (2 times) and Avdyivka (2 times),
small arms – near Taramchuk, Hnutove, Krasnogorivka, Opytne (2 times) and Avdyivka (2 times).
(3) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka (13 mines released) and Orikhove (8 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (2 times and 15 mines release), Krymske (12 mines released), Orikhove (10 mines released), Novotoshkivske (8 mines released) and Luhanske (4 mines released),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske,
large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,
small arms – near Krymske,
