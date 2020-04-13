Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 13, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Taramchuk, Luhanske and Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Taramchuk, Luhanske and Krymske.

small arms – near near Slavne, Shyrokino and Pisky.

(3) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR