Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (6 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Krasnogorivka and Taramchuk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Krasnogorivka and Taramchuk, Pisky,

large caliber machine guns – near Opytne, Pisky, Pavlopil, Krasnogorivka and Taramchuk,

small arms – near near Slavne, Shyrokino and Pisky.

(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Krymske.

(3) 2 Russian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

