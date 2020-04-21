Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shumy,

sniper fire – near Novooleksandrivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Shumy and Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 9 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Hnutove, Avdyivka, Opytne, Pisky and Taramchuk (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka and Taramchuk (2 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Maryinka, Kamyanka and Taramchuk (2 times),

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 1 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 4 were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR