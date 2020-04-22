Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske and Novotoshkivske (8 mines released in total),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (14 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske.
(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka and Krasnogorivka,
grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times),
large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Starognativka,
small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).
(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 killed in actions.
(5) No lethal as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka krymske luhansk oblast luhanske novotoshkivske NSC Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine starognativka Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news