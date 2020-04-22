Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske and Novotoshkivske (8 mines released in total),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (14 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

large caliber machine guns – near Luhanske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka and Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times),

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (2 times) and Starognativka,

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 killed in actions.

(5) No lethal as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: