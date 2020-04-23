Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (5 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Bogdanivka and Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Lebedynske, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – Pavlopil and Avdyivka.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

