Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 23, 2020

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. 

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove.

(3) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (5 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Bogdanivka and Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Lebedynske, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – Pavlopil and Avdyivka.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?