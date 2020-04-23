Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove.
(3) Russian proxies launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (5 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Bogdanivka and Krasnogorivka,
grenade launchers of different calibers – near Lebedynske, Pavlopil and Avdyivka,
large caliber machine guns – Pavlopil and Avdyivka.
(4) Russian forces losses for the last day: 2 wounded in actions.
(5) No lethal as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.avdiivka bogdanivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka lebedynske luhansk oblast maryinka NSC orikhove pavlopil Russia russia ukraine war Shyrokyne Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news