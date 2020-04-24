Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 15 the number of attacks with the use of the hard forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove.

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novozvanivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 13 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Maryinka (11 mines released) and Shyrokino,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Novomykhaylivka (3 times), Pavlopil (2 times), Starognativka (3 times), Novoselivka-2, Avdyivka and Novotroytske,

large caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times), Starognativka (3 times), Novoselivka-2, Avdyivka and Novotroytske,

small arms – near Starognativka (3 times), Novoselivka-2, Avdyivka and Novotroytske,

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: