Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of forbidden120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (20 mines released) and Novotoshkivske,

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (in total 30 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novozvanivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Novozvanivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Novozvanivka,

small arms – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (23 mines released),

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Starognativka (2 times), Shyrokino and Lebedynske,

large caliber machine guns – near Starognativka (2 times), Shyrokino and Lebedynske,

small arms – near Starognativka (2 times) and Lebedynske,

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

