Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks, including the use of forbidden120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka and Popasna (in total 29 mines released),
grenade launchers – near Krymske, Orikhove, Novooleksandrivka and Popasna,
large caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Orikhove, Novooleksandrivka and Popasna,
small arms – near Krymske.
(3) Russian proxies launched 12 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (24 mines released) and Avdyivka (12 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (46 mines released) and Avdyivka (9 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky and Lebedynske,
grenade launchers of different calibers – near Avdyivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Starognativka, Opytne and Vodyane,
large caliber machine guns – near Avdyvka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Starognativka, Opytne and Vodyane,
small arms – near Avdyivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Starognativka, Opytne and Vodyane,
(4) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krymske lebedynske luhansk oblast novooleksandrivka NSC opytne orikhove pavlopil pisky popasna Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Shyrokyne starognativka Ukraine Vodiane war war in ukraine latest news