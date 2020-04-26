Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 16 attacks, including the use of forbidden120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka and Popasna (in total 29 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Krymske, Orikhove, Novooleksandrivka and Popasna,

large caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Orikhove, Novooleksandrivka and Popasna,

small arms – near Krymske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 12 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino (24 mines released) and Avdyivka (12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (46 mines released) and Avdyivka (9 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky and Lebedynske,

grenade launchers of different calibers – near Avdyivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Starognativka, Opytne and Vodyane,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyvka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Starognativka, Opytne and Vodyane,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Pavlopil, Shyrokino, Starognativka, Opytne and Vodyane,

(4) 1 Ukrainian servicemen was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

