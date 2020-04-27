Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 27, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks, including the use of forbidden 152-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 152-mm artillery – near Krymske (6 rounds released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (9 mines released),
grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
large caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
small arms – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
(3) Russian proxies launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino and Bogdanivka,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shyrokino,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka, Starognativka and Novotroytske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
anti-missile complex – near Shyrokino,
APC – near Lebedynske (2 times),
grenade launchers of different calibers – near Lebedynske (2 times),
large caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske (2 times), Novotroytske and Bogdanivka,
small arms – near near Lebedynske (2 times) and Bogdanivka,
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.