Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 28, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (7 mines released), Katerynivka (5 mines released) and Popasna,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Travneve,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Katerynivka, Travneve and Pivdenne,

automatic grenade launchers – near Katerynivka and Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka, Travneve and Krymske,

small arms – near Katerynivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka and Opytne,

large caliber machine guns – near Novoselivka Druha.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR