Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 17 the number of attacks, including the use of forbidden 152-mm and 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers, in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 13 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 155-mm artillery – near Hytir Vilnuy (2 times),

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (in total 9 mines released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (3 times and 30 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Hytir Vilnuy (2 times) and Popasna (6 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske and Popasna (6 mines released),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna (6 mines released)

automatic grenade launchers – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

APC fire – near Krymske,

large caliber machine guns – near Bogdanivka – Pertivske cross point (2 times) and Krymske,

small arms – near Bogdanivka – Pertivske cross point (2 times), Krymske, Novoluhanske and Popasna (6 mines released).

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Kamyanka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamyanka and Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Opytne,

large caliber machine guns – near Kamyanka, Starognativka and Pavlopil,

small arms – near Pavlopil and Starognativka,

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: